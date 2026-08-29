Death toll rises to 27 in Kyiv region's Bucha district after strike, secondary blast

Twenty-seven people were killed, including the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych, and another 42 people were injured, including four children, as a result of a strike on a warehouse followed by detonation in Bucha district, Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said, noting that the figure may not be final.

"Unfortunately, as of now, 27 deaths are known. And this figure may not be final. I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"As we learned recently, among those killed was the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych. Taras Tarasovych was among the first to go to the scene, to the people. This is a great loss for our region. May his memory be eternal," Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, emergency response and firefighting operations are continuing at the site. Structural debris is being cleared, fires are being extinguished, search-and-rescue operations are underway, and buildings and the surrounding area are being inspected.

Medical services are also working at the site.

"According to available information, 42 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including four children. All received qualified medical assistance, and seven injured people were hospitalized," Tkachenko said.

A total of 381 people, including 59 children, were evacuated from the emergency zone. An operational headquarters has been set up in Dmytrivka to process requests from local residents. Hot meals and psychological support are also available at the headquarters.

According to the Regional Military Administration head, an assessment of the damage caused to the community is continuing. At present, approximately 50 residential buildings are known to have sustained damage of varying degrees. Temporary accommodation is available for those whose homes were damaged. More detailed information can be obtained at the operational headquarters operating at the Dmytrivka village council.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported a Russian attack on an enterprise in the village of Myla, Bucha district, Kyiv region, where a large-scale fire broke out and detonation began after a drone fell or struck the site.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, commenting on the enemy strike on warehouse facilities in Bucha district, Kyiv region, said that the tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson and stressed the need to impose strict punishment on those responsible.

Traffic for all vehicles was blocked in both directions on the Kyiv–Chop M-06 highway between the 15th and 32nd kilometers in Kyiv region due to a fire at warehouse facilities in Bucha district accompanied by explosions.

Due to the situation on the Kyiv–Chop (M-06) highway, traffic for all vehicles was partially restricted in the capital on Beresteisky Avenue and the Big Ring Road toward Zhytomyr, Patrol Police Department head Oleksiy Beloshytsky said.