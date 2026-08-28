Budanov: Fight against corruption - number one issue for Ukrainian society

Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the fight against corruption is the "number one issue" for Ukrainian society, and that final conclusions regarding the cases currently under investigation (Forrest Gump operation) can only be made after court decisions.

"The importance of fighting corruption is the number one issue, according to various studies," Budanov said in an interview for the national telethon, which was aired on Friday.

He noted that corruption scandals in Ukraine occur in waves, but, in his opinion, the very fact that they arise and are publicly discussed demonstrates the existence of democratic mechanisms.

"Are there problems? Yes, there are problems. Problems need to be addressed," the head of the Office of the President said.

Commenting on the investigation of corruption cases, particularly Forest Gump operation, Budanov emphasized the need to await the establishment of all the circumstances and the court’s decisions.

"Until a court decision is reached, no one can be found guilty or innocent," he said.

Budanov also expressed confidence in the ability of the Ukrainian judicial system to handle such cases, particularly the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

"We say the HACC is the right one; let the HACC handle it," the head of the Office of the President remarked.