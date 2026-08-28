GUR has evidence of the shutdown of one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Kstovo – Zelensky

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has evidence of the shutdown of one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a report by Oleh Ivaschenko, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense.

“The Main Agency of Intelligence also has evidence of the shutdown of one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which annually processed 17 million tons of oil, as well as other oil refining enterprises,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

Moreover, military intelligence confirms the high effectiveness of Ukrainian deep strikes, particularly against Russian military production facilities and oil industry facilities.

“According to the data we have, based on information from the Russian side itself, following a series of our long-range sanctions against the Kamenka Combine enterprise in the Rostov region, the Russians have lost a significant portion of their capacity to produce solid-fuel engines for missiles,” the president informed.

He stressed that Ukraine will continue this long-range work.