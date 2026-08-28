Poroshenko announces order for large shipment of buggies for military

The Poroshenko Foundation, together with volunteers from the Sprava Hromad civic organization, has contracted for a large batch of buggies to transport troops in frontline conditions and has currently purchased the first 180 units.

"We have purchased the first batch – 180 units worth UAH 45 million. We will deliver the first ten to the military in the very near future," a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said.

According to him, these buggies will help deliver ammunition to the front lines and carry out evacuations. "One buggy can transport two soldiers in full gear or 200 kg of cargo. And they’ll do so quickly and efficiently, as they have powerful engines and can reach speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour," Poroshenko said.