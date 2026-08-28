UNICEF warehouse, containing humanitarian aid for children and families in Kyiv region, destroyed by enemy shelling

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported the destruction of its humanitarian supplies at a warehouse in the village of Chubynske in Kyiv region, which was attacked by enemy forces on August 27.

“Yesterday, life-saving supplies for children and families were destroyed in an attack that impacted a UNICEF-contracted warehouse in Chubynske, Kyiv region,” UNICEF said on X Friday.

The warehouse contained critical humanitarian aid supplies intended to support Ukrainian children and families affected by the war. It was emphasized that “this impedes the delivery of vital support to the most vulnerable, especially as another harsh winter approaches.”

As reported, on July 19, 2026, UNICEF warehouses in Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, were also hit. The July 2026 attack marked the first time a UNICEF humanitarian warehouse had been completely destroyed, resulting in such massive losses (worth nearly $3.9 million).