Yatsenyuk: historical issues between Poland, Ukraine should be resolved through special legal mechanism

The freedom of Ukraine and Poland is interdependent, and mutual respect forms the foundation of relations between the two nations, expressed Head of the Kyiv Security Forum and former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

"Poland is free because Ukraine is free. And Ukraine is free and fighting for its freedom because Poland is free. If we help each other and Poland stands alongside Ukraine, as it has done since the first days of Russian aggression, Ukraine will prevail," Yatsenyuk said during an online address at the panel discussion "There is no free Poland without a free Ukraine" at the conference of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

He noted that there must be an honest conversation between the countries regarding existing historical issues, and condemned the mutual refusal of awards by politicians. The Head of the KSF named the conclusion of a special mechanism between the two countries as the key mechanism for resolving historical matters. "I do not see a solution through political acts. Different political forces come to power in our countries, and they speculate on tragedies, drama, and even crimes. I propose concluding an interstate agreement between Ukraine and Poland to establish a special legal mechanism for investigating crimes against Poles and Ukrainians," Yatsenyuk said.

"Crimes have names. Victims have names. Politicians have slogans. But we need to establish justice," he added.

Separately, he emphasized the economic potential of deepened cooperation between the two countries. "Ukraine will not be able to become a member of the EU and NATO without Poland’s support. The joint exports of Ukraine and Poland reach $90 billion. Our joint efforts to unite can double the export potential of both countries. The same applies to the military-industrial complex—cooperation between Poland and Ukraine in weapons manufacturing will bring an incredible economic effect to both countries," Yatsenyuk summarized.