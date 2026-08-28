Defense minister promptly visits Kherson region at invitation of local authorities

Defense Minister of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara paid a working visit to Kherson region, where he discussed with Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin the primary needs of the region under conditions of Russian terror, primarily countermeasures against drones of various types and aerial bombs.

"The focus is on strengthening the protection of roads and critical infrastructure, as well as providing warriors with greater capabilities to destroy Russian targets that pose a threat to our people," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The Minister also spoke with warriors and commanders of units operating in the Dnipro direction of the front as part of the 30th Marine Corps, with whom he discussed financial support for combat units and increasing purchases of necessary strike assets. "We have taken into work the requests of warriors that require decisions from the Ministry of Defense," the report said.

Additionally, Khmara visited a medical facility providing care to military personnel and presented awards to the defenders.

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin thanked the Defense Minister for promptly visiting the region. "I thank Mr. Minister for reacting promptly to our invitation and coming to the region in person. For us, this is an important signal of attention and readiness to jointly and quickly resolve security issues," he wrote on Telegram.

"Together we determined further steps and measures that will be implemented immediately. There will be more necessary means, procurement volumes will increase, and systematic work of the Defense Forces in the Kherson direction will be strengthened," Prokudin expressed confidence.

As reported, on Thursday night, Russian troops repeatedly attacked the Kherson TPP of the Naftogaz Group, which is the main source of heat for the city, resulting in critical destruction. "As a result of the strike, all heat-generating and power-generating equipment remaining at the station was completely destroyed and rendered inoperable," reported acting Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Fedorenko.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin stated that Russian occupying forces have intensified pressure on Kherson region by increasing the number of air and drone strikes, and urged residents to leave if possible. Commenting on the enemy’s latest attack on the Kherson TPP, he said that "we can no longer rely on the operation of the TPP or other critical infrastructure facilities in the usual mode this winter."

"Once again, I address the residents of Kherson, especially families with children and elderly people: if you have the opportunity, relatives, or friends in safer regions – leave! For our part, if you decide to take this step on your own, we will help with evacuation, transport, housing, and social support," Prokudin said.