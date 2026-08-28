MFA on P. Tolstoy statements: such remarks should serve as grounds for ICC arrest warrant

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on calls by Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy to bomb Ukrainian cities, said that such statements should serve as grounds for an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

Recently, on a propaganda Russian TV channel, Tolstoy, who previously held the post of vice president of PACE, openly called for the bombing of Ukrainian cities to demoralize the civilian population until it "comes out with raised hands."

"Such statements by a Russian official calling for war crimes and demanding unbearable living conditions for civilians should lead to an ICC arrest warrant," Tykhy wrote on X on Friday.

"As for "raised hands"—the only reason to raise them is to give Tolstoy and his fellow war criminals the middle finger," Tykhy noted.