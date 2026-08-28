URCS works at Russian UAV attack sites in Zaporizhia, Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the sites of Russian UAV attacks in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv on Thursday.

"At the site of another attack in Zaporizhia, the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Zaporizhia region worked alongside other emergency services. Volunteers conducted a perimeter search for the wounded and accompanied rescue operations to provide prompt assistance to victims if needed," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

URCS volunteers also worked in Kharkiv at all locations damaged as a result of the Russian air attack.

"Yesterday, the team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kharkiv region worked at all locations following another attack on Kharkiv alongside other special services," the URCS noted.

Volunteers searched adjacent areas and the damaged shopping center building, providing necessary assistance to victims. Three wounded individuals received first aid. After providing aid, volunteers handed the victims over to medics.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, on August 27, Russian troops attacked one of the districts of Zaporizhia with a drone. A 54-year-old woman was injured and provided with necessary first aid. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in warehouse premises on the territory of one of the enterprises. Rescuers extinguished the blaze over an area of 5,000 square meter. Due to repeated attacks, firefighting operations had to be interrupted to move to shelters.

On the same day, as a result of a Russian attack on a hypermarket in Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, one person was killed and five others were injured. A Russian UAV hit the building of the shopping center, partially destroying structural elements and causing a fire over an area of 300 square meter.