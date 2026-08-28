Ukraine expresses condolences to Norway on death of King Harald V

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to the Royal House of Norway and the Norwegian people on the death of King Harald V.

"His Majesty embodied dignity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to his country. Ukraine will always remember his steadfast support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the darkest days of Russia’s aggression," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Friday.

He noted that in this time of deep sorrow, the thoughts of Ukrainians are with the Royal Family and the people of Norway.

"May His Majesty’s memory be eternal," the President added.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk also expressed condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway on the death of Harald V.

"On behalf of Ukraine, I extend my condolences to the Royal House of Norway and the people of Norway on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

As reported, King Harald V of Norway passed away at the age of 89.