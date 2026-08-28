None of the Ukrainians missing in Nepal appear on fatality lists – MFA

The number of Ukrainian citizens who were in Nepal and with whom contact cannot be established remains at 56; however, they are not on the lists of the dead or injured, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed journalists on Friday.

"These are two tourist groups of 48 and 7 people, as well as one Ukrainian woman as part of a foreign tourist group. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. As of now, there are no Ukrainians on the lists of the dead and injured," according to the statement.

Also, the Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC maintains constant contact with Chinese authorities.

Consular officials of the Embassy of Ukraine in India are directly in Nepal, where, in cooperation with the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal, they held a number of operational meetings with relevant Nepalese state bodies, foreign colleagues, the manager of the hotel where one of the groups of Ukrainians stayed, the tour organizer, and others. Lists provided by the hotel and diplomatic missions were reconciled. Ukrainian consuls are coordinating efforts with colleagues from foreign diplomatic missions and tour operators to search for citizens of Ukraine, maintaining constant contact with operational rescue services and relatives of Ukrainian citizens.

The Government of Nepal has established an Emergency Response Team (ERT) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate search and rescue operations.

"The situation remains difficult due to the scale of destruction, limited access to mountainous areas, and the risk of repeated landslides. The MFA, the Department of Consular Service, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC continue to monitor the situation and keep the case regarding the disappearance of 56 Ukrainian citizens under special control," the Ukrainian foreign ministry reported.

As reported, as a result of flooding and landslides in Nepal, over a thousand people are considered missing.

A total of 489 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the flood in Nepal. In addition, police report that 2,381 people remain missing, including 644 foreign nationals, mostly from India, the United States, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, Great Britain, and Canada, as well as 127 Nepalis who arrived from abroad and 1,737 citizens of the country.