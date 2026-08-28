General Staff: Nebo-SV radar, P-18 radar control vehicle, UAV control points, occupier training center hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported strikes on the Nebo-SV radar station, a P-18 radar control vehicle, as well as UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions on August 27 and on the night of August 28, 2026.

"In the area of Olenivka (TOT of the AR of Crimea), a Nebo-SV radar station, a P-18 radar control vehicle, and a mobile communications complex of the enemy were hit. Also, in the area of Frunze in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, a Nikolayevka radio-relay station was struck," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

Based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of a Kasta radar station in Karaichev (Rostov region, Russia) on August 24, 2026, was confirmed.

In addition, a strike on an enemy training center in Sevastopol (TOT of the AR of Crimea) was confirmed.

Strikes on occupiers’ UAV control points in the areas of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, and Kurakhove, Donetsk region, were also reported. Concentrations of enemy weaponry and military equipment in the area of Krasna Hora, Donetsk region, came under Ukrainian strikes as well.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being clarified.