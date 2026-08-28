Defense Forces hit Tu-95MS bomber in Engels – Zelenskyy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation as well as a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber in Engels, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In Russian Engels, Alpha warriors of the SBU struck a Tu-95MS missile carrier. These very aircraft carry out strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked the warriors for their precision, emphasizing that this is a response to Russian strikes.

"The Russians must feel what their war is," the President added.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, located more than 700 kilometre from the state border of Ukraine.