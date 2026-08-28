URCS teaches children safety rules during war

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is teaching children safety rules during wartime.

"Childhood to the sound of sirens, studying in shelters, and constant risks associated with war are the reality for many Ukrainian children. Today, it is not enough for schoolchildren to simply acquire knowledge. It is vital for them to be able to recognize threats and react correctly to them, to protect themselves, and to help people nearby. This is precisely what specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross teach children and teenagers within the framework of the 'Sessions in Safety Classes' project," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

During interactive sessions, children master the rules of conduct during air alerts and other emergency situations. They learn to follow algorithms in case of fire or smoke, behave safely near bodies of water, recognize risks, and make safe decisions in everyday life.