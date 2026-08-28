NB8 parliament speakers condemn Russia's continuous missile, drone attacks on Ukrainian cities

The Speakers of the parliaments of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries have condemned the continuous missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, reported Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Following the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Reykjavik, we have a clear joint position regarding Ukraine. The participants strongly condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure facilities," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to the Speaker, the conference participants specifically emphasized the need for the return of Ukrainian children illegally abducted and deported by Russia.

"And most importantly: the NB8 countries confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as their readiness to continue assisting our state. We value this unity. Today it holds special significance—both for Ukraine and for the security of all of Europe," Stefanchuk emphasized.