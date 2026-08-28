Air quality deteriorates in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, Brovary after Russian attack fires – official

As a result of Russian attacks that have been ongoing for the second day, air quality has temporarily deteriorated in several settlements of Kyiv region—Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary—reported Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"According to the daily average observations of monitoring posts, moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary. Dust is currently the main air pollutant in these settlements," Kyiv Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

As reported, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in five districts of Kyiv region. Currently, 14 warehouse premises, 16 private households, 3 multi-apartment buildings, and 16 vehicles have been damaged in Kyiv region.

It is noted that such conditions may cause breathing discomfort, especially in children, the elderly, and those sensitive to respiratory irritation. Experts advise taking the following measures until the situation improves: keep windows closed; limit prolonged outdoor exposure if possible; drink sufficient water; and use air purifiers at maximum power if available.

At the same time, in other settlements of Kyiv region where atmospheric air monitoring is conducted, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances have been recorded. The gamma radiation level in Kyiv region corresponds to natural background levels.

As of August 28, air quality monitoring is conducted at 16 observation points in the cities of Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Pereyaslav, Vyshhorod, Boyarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Uzyn, Bohuslav, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Vyshneve, the rural settlements of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka, and the village of Pidhirtsi in Obukhiv district.

Air quality monitoring measures continue around the clock in automatic mode, subject to an uninterrupted power supply to the equipment.