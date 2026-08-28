Russian attack completely destroys Khortytsia plant in Zaporizhia

The Khortytsia distillery in Zaporizhia, part of the Global Spirits group, was damaged in a Russian attack and cannot be restored, NV Business reported, citing the company’s press service.

According to the report, the plant was hit four times. It burned for at least three hours.

As a result of the attack, Global Spirits lost approximately 3-4 million bottles of finished product on which excise tax had already been paid. Part of the product burned completely, while another part melted and must be disposed of. The average value of one bottle of finished product was about UAH 100.

"Part of the product burned completely, part melted and must be disposed of," the company said.

As previously reported, a Russian missile strike overnight into July 19, 2026, completely destroyed Global Spirits’ main finished-goods warehouse in Kyiv region. The fire destroyed all warehouse facilities and inventory. According to the company’s preliminary estimates, losses exceeded UAH 100 million, of which UAH 74 million represented taxes already paid to the state budget, including excise tax, VAT, corporate income tax and payroll taxes.

Global Spirits is a major international alcohol holding company that includes the Khortytsia distillery (Zaporizhia), the Odesa Cognac Factory (Odesa) and the Ukrainian Distribution Company. Its head office is in New York, U.S. According to Opendatabot, the holding’s three legal entities were owned by Yevgen Chernyak until July 2022, after which ownership passed to Liechtenstein citizen Mikael Martin Wachter.

The holding owns more than 15 local, regional and international brands, including Khortytsia, Pervak, Shustov, Morosha, Oreanda, San Marino, Mikado and Medovukha. Global Spirits products are exported to more than 87 countries.

Global Spirits revoked its license to manufacture and distribute its products on the Russian market on February 24, 2022, in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.