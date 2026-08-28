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NSDC CCD head announces solutions to counter Russian jet UAV tactics

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NSDC CCD head announces solutions to counter Russian jet UAV tactics

 Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko has announced solutions to counter the Russian tactics of attacking Ukrainian territory with jet drones.

"Russia is launching a small number of jet UAVs in waves aimed at paralyzing Kyiv. Regarding countering this tactic of the Russians, solutions will be implemented," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kovalenko, the enemy does not have the resources for a large number of drones.

He noted that the goal of such attacks is to exhaust air defense capabilities and the civilian population.

#kyiv #nsdc #russian_attack
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