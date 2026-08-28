Warehouse holding Vivat publishing house books burns down - CEO

Vivat publishing house CEO and co-owner Yuliia Orlova said books from her publishing house were stored at a Kyiv warehouse hit in a Russian strike.

"In this lottery of where it lands tonight, we lost. So today a warehouse in Kyiv that also stored Vivat’s books burned down. Of course, we had been relocating and making sure our books weren’t all in one place, so we did manage to move part of our stock to Lviv in time and restock our bookstores," Orlova wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, she said the Kyiv warehouse had held many new titles and books by Ukrainian authors, as the publishing house had been preparing for the Book Country festival.

"Now our participation is also in question. We’re still counting the losses, since it’s effectively burned books across three warehouses: ours and our partners’," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Readeat bookstore chain and BookTicket founder Dmytro Feliksov also reported that a warehouse holding books from his bookstore, Book.ua and a number of publishers was hit in a Russian strike.