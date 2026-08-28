SES: civilians ignoring safety at strike aftermath sites suffer fatalities, injuries

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reports casualties among the civilian population who, ignoring their own safety, were present at the sites of liquidating the consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"Unfortunately, due to increased interest in the firefighting process, people ignore safety rules. Therefore, there are already injured and dead among civilians where the liquidation of consequences is ongoing! Be extremely cautious! Do not enter areas where the liquidation of shelling consequences is underway, and do not leave shelters or safe places without urgent need!" the SES reported on Telegram on Friday.

At the same time, the exact number of killed and wounded was not disclosed.

According to the agency, starting from the first hit on the night of August 27, Kyiv region has already experienced 38 enemy attacks.

"Rescuers are working in extremely difficult conditions. Since the start of their work, the air alert signal sounded 20 times. Firefighters are forced to constantly interrupt firefighting operations, withdraw to shelters due to the threat of repeated strikes, and return again to tame the fire. The situation remains extremely tense," according to the statement.

Earlier, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that one person was killed and two were injured in Bucha and Fastiv districts of Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack on Friday night.

In Kyiv, an air alert was declared 14 times over the past 24 hours. Currently, four casualties have been reported.