Trains across Ukraine delayed 12-15 hours amid prolonged enemy attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reported continued train delays across Ukraine due to a Russian air attack, with a number of trains departing with significant delays from Przemysl, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Lviv.

"But the gap from schedule is gradually narrowing. Still, the effects of the prolonged air raid alerts and enemy shelling will be felt for at least another day," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to train movement data on UZ’s website, as of 9:09 a.m. the most delayed train was No. 775/776 Sumy-Kyiv Pas., at 15 hours, while trains No. 69/70 Kremenchuk Pas.-Przemysl Glowny, No. 131/132 Kremenchuk Pas.-Mukacheve and No. 129/130 Poltava-Mukacheve were delayed 12 hours.

Among other trains, No. 143/144 Sumy-Rakhiv was running 10 hours 16 minutes behind schedule, and No. 103/104 Orilka-Lviv 10 hours behind.

Train No. 43/44 Dnipro-Holovnyi-Ivano-Frankivsk was running 9 hours 33 minutes late, and No. 13/14 Kyiv Pas.-Solotvyno-1 was 9 hours 28 minutes late.

UZ stressed that no long-distance train has been cancelled, though on several routes passengers will be transferred with a connection so that cars and locomotives can be turned around faster and the schedule gradually brought back to normal.

Separately, Ukrzaliznytsia said passengers will be able to use paid waiting rooms at the country’s stations free of charge until Saturday morning.

"They operate when there is no air raid alert. When an air raid warning is announced, please move to a shelter," the statement said.

As previously reported, a number of trains were delayed by more than 12 hours as of 8:50 p.m. on August 27.