Russia destroys Nova Poshta sorting centers in Sumy, Kyiv region – company

As a result of another Russian attack on the night of Friday, Nova Poshta sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region were destroyed; there are no casualties or injuries among employees, reported the company’s press service.

"On the night of August 28, as a result of a massive Russian attack, Nova Poshta sorting centers in Sumy and in Kyiv region were destroyed. All employees are alive," according to a Telegram statement.

The company stated that Russia dropped four KABs on the Nova Poshta terminal in Sumy, also damaging three trucks. In Kyiv region, an enemy drone destroyed a sorting depot.

Assessment of the consequences of Russian attack is currently ongoing, the press service noted.

"Nova Poshta will compensate clients for the full declared value of damaged shipments and will contact everyone to inform them of the reimbursement details," the company emphasized.

At the same time, it is stated that despite the attacks, Nova Poshta continues to operate. The current status of shipments can be viewed in the mobile application and on the company’s official website.