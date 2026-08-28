Investigation into software procurement theft at Social Policy Ministry completed - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have completed the pre-trial investigation into corrupt actions during software procurement for Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy, NABU reported.

The bureau said on its Telegram channel on Friday that members of an organized group carried out a large-scale corruption scheme during the software procurement and committed unlawful acts that led to the termination of another ministry project.

"In 2020-2021, the owner of a group of companies, together with officials from the Social Policy Ministry, the State Service of Special Communications and the former head of the Pension Fund, organized a scheme to procure software at inflated prices," the statement said.

According to NABU, the individuals involved first halted a computerization project already underway at the ministry in order to clear the way for a company under their control. "This caused the state UAH 63 million in losses," the statement said.

The bureau said the group then ensured a tender was held with conditions that made it impossible for other bidders to participate, and brought in another company under their control to create the appearance of competition.

"As a result, the Social Policy Ministry signed a contract with the ‘preferred’ supplier, which delivered the software at an inflated price. These actions caused the state UAH 28.4 million in losses," the anti-corruption bureau said.