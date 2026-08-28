Russian UAVs attack civilian facilities in Kyiv region, significant damage recorded

Civilian facilities in Kyiv region have been targeted by Russian drones, with significant damage recorded, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"For the second consecutive day, the enemy is terrorizing Kyiv region. This is terror against peaceful people. Civilian facilities are under strike by Russian UAVs: private and multi-apartment residential buildings, warehouse premises, vehicles, enterprises," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Tkachenko, 14 warehouse premises, 16 private households, 3 multi-apartment buildings, and 16 vehicles have been damaged in the region so far.

He noted that damage was recorded in Fastiv, Boryspil, Vyshhorod, Brovary, and Bucha districts.

All necessary services are working on the ground. The attack is ongoing, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.