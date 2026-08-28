Russia attacks Nova Poshta warehouses in Kyiv region, launches repeated strikes

Russian occupiers launched strikes on the warehouse premises of Nova Poshta in Kyiv region, with nearby production facilities also damaged, reported Head of Bilohorodka community Anton Ovsiyenko.

"Another difficult night for Bilohorodka community. We have hits on the warehouse premises of Nova Poshta and damaged production located nearby in Sviatopetrivske," he wrote on Telegram.

Ovsiyenko added that information regarding casualties is being clarified. According to him, all emergency services are currently on-site, and efforts to liquidate the consequences of the night attack are ongoing.

"Today the enemy is using the tactic of repeated strikes. Almost an hour after the first hit, already during the fire suppression, two more strikes were launched on this location. Rescuers managed to withdraw to a safer place," the head of the hromada emphasized.

According to him, significant smoke is currently observed at the site; therefore, Ovsiyenko urged residents of Sviatopetrivske and adjacent areas to close their windows and, if possible, refrain from going outside unnecessarily.

In addition, on Friday, August 28, traffic will be temporarily restricted on part of Kyivska Street in the direction of the town of Boyarka. Traffic restrictions will also apply to parts of Industrialna and Chornovola streets in Sviatopetrivske.