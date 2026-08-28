Russian drone hits warehouse holding Readeat books, other publishers' stock - Feliksov

Dmytro Feliksov, founder of the Readeat bookstore chain and the BookTicket service, says a warehouse storing books belonging to his bookstore and a number of publishers was hit in a Russian attack.

"So far we know that a Shahed hit directly a warehouse where books from Readeat and Book.ua and a number of publishers were stored. There will be no order shipments today," he wrote on Facebook.

Feliksov later confirmed the warehouse had been hit and the books destroyed, posting photos from the scene.

"I hope the state will find a way to support the industry. State book procurement. Subsidies. Preferential loans. Tax holidays. Targeted state and European grants. What’s needed now isn’t just words of support. What’s needed are concrete tools that will let publishers, printers, bookstores and distributors recover from strikes like this and keep working," he wrote.

The bookstore owner also said an operational task force is already working, with communication underway with publishers and warehouse owners.

"We’re restructuring supply chains. We’re looking for new warehousing solutions and mechanisms for fair compensation for what was lost. We’ll keep working. And most importantly today - people are safe," Feliksov added.

As previously reported, Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the Ranok publishing house in Kharkiv in 2022, destroying part of its book stock and causing damages of tens of millions of hryvnias.

The Faktor-Druk printing house was damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 23, 2024.

On June 17, 2025, the BookUa bookstore-cafe in Kyiv’s Nyvky neighborhood was damaged by shelling, with its glass doors and windows blown out. The Ukrainskyi Priorytet publishing house’s warehouse was destroyed the same day, burning tens of thousands of books across more than 130 titles.

On July 4, 2025, the warehouse of the Nash Format book publisher and online store in Kyiv was damaged in an overnight Russian strike.

On August 28, 2025, the KnyhoLend bookstore in Kyiv was damaged by shelling, with books ruined; the Kyiv Readeat bookstore was also hit that day.

On September 30, 2025, the Smaki publishing house’s warehouse in Dnipro was damaged in a Russian strike, destroying part of a print run.

On October 23, 2025, the Plekai bookstore in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district was damaged in a Russian strike, with the blast wave shattering windows on the premises.

On May 14, 2026, a Russian strike damaged a power substation at one of the Ranok publishing house’s logistics centers in Kyiv.

On May 24, 2026, one of the Knyharnia Ye chain’s stores in Kyiv’s Podil neighborhood was hit.

On July 2, 2026, the central warehouse of the logistics company Denka Logistics was destroyed in a Russian attack, destroying about 800,000 books belonging to the BookChef publishing house.

Overnight into July 19, a Russian attack destroyed the Knyholav publishing house’s warehouse, with 250,000 books lost. The MISON publishing house was also destroyed, and the Ark.UAe publishing house’s office in Kyiv was damaged. In addition, the Konvi group’s printing house was destroyed, with nearly 250,000 textbooks and 350,000 print-material blanks lost.

On August 1, a Russian strike on Kharkiv damaged Ranok publishing house warehouses that stored stock for the KnyhoLend, Fabula-Knyhomaniia, READBERRY and Korali Books chains, as well as Ranok’s own stock; textbooks were reported burned in the fire.

A Russian strike on the Denka Logistics center overnight into August 5 destroyed more than 100,000 BookChef publishing house books.

Overnight into August 16, a Russian attack on Kyiv damaged the offices and warehouses of the Nash Format, Laboratoriia, BookChef and RM publishers, located near the Pochaina metro station.