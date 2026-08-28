Zelenskyy discusses joint energy, security work with presidents of Moldova, Romania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a trilateral meeting with President of Moldova Maia Sandu and President of Romania Nicușor Dan, discussed joint work in energy, infrastructure development, security capabilities, and the European integration of the three countries.

"It is important that we are here like this, together – Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania. On Moldova’s Independence Day and a few days after celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day. And all of this is much more than simple symbolism," according to the President’s Telegram post.

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting, joint energy work, infrastructure connecting and constituting a significant part of the economic potential of the countries, development of security capabilities, and European integration were discussed.

"When you are a neighbor of Russia, you need to cooperate as much as possible with all other neighbors, with all other free nations. This is a key prerequisite for reliable protection and general development. Our peoples have already, unfortunately, had to feel what lack of freedom means, precisely because of Moscow," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

According to him, this should remain in the past, and it is necessary to "preserve our independence, our freedom, and therefore the opportunity to develop our own potential, our own life."