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Poroshenko: Russian jet-powered UAVs hit Roshen logistics center in Kyiv

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Poroshenko: Russian jet-powered UAVs hit Roshen logistics center in Kyiv

Russian strike drones hit logistics and warehouse premises in Kyiv, in particular the Roshen logistics center, reported fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"For more than ten hours in a row, the sky over Kyiv has been covered with black smoke. This is the result of Russian jet-powered ‘Shaheds’ hitting logistics and warehouse premises. One after another, strike ‘Shaheds’ arrived at the Roshen logistics center," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Poroshenko, none of the employees were injured.

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