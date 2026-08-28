Detention of URCS district head in Kyiv not related to organization's activities

The detention by law enforcement agencies of the head of Podilsky district branch of Kyiv city organization of the URCS is not related to the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross, the organization stated.

"In connection with the information circulating in the media regarding the detention of an employee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, we inform the following. The detainee is the head of the Podilskyi district branch of the Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross. It is worth noting that this district organization does not have the status of being critically important, therefore it has no possibility of granting mobilization deferments. At the time of the events reported by law enforcement agencies, the detainee was on official leave. And the detention is in no way connected with the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross," according to the official position of the URCS published on Facebook on Thursday.

The organization emphasized that the Ukrainian Red Cross has zero tolerance for corruption and any illegal actions. An internal investigation has been launched regarding the detained person, along with all necessary procedures for her suspension from official duties.

"Using a position or status of an organization employee for personal or unlawful purposes is unacceptable and contradicts the principles and internal rules of the Ukrainian Red Cross," the statement notes.