Debris falls onto dormitory roof in Kyiv's Desniansky district – city authorities

Kyiv City State Administration reported that debris had fallen onto the roof of a dormitory in Desnianskyi district, with no fire.

"Debris has been reported to have fallen onto the roof of a dormitory in Desniansky district. There is no fire," the administration said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

On Thursday, August 27, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones throughout the day. Since midnight, air raid alerts have been sounded 11 times in the capital. Currently, four people are known to have been injured. Air defense forces were deployed. Debris from the drones was found in four districts of the city.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, throughout the day, from 07:00 to 19:00, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with approximately 140 strike drones, more than 100 of which were jet-powered. Russia directed most of its drones toward Kyiv.

In the evening, during another drone attack in Podilsky district, a four-story residential building was damaged. A fire broke out there. In Pechersky district, drone debris fell in a forest park area, causing grass and trees to catch fire. Rescue workers extinguished the fire. A sports complex building was also damaged.

In Shevchenkivsky district, debris fell near another school, damaging the building's windows.

In Obolonsky district, debris fell on residential properties, a park, a parking lot, and a garage cooperative. There were no fires or casualties.

In Podilsky district, debris fell onto the grounds of a preschool, as well as onto the grounds near a non-residential building. In Holosiivsky district, in the central part of the city, a UAV crashed onto the roadway. At another location in Holosivsky district, UAV debris fell and set the roof of a two-story non-residential building on fire.