Stefanchuk, Icelandic President Thomasdóttir discuss support for Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Icelandic President Hadla Thomasdóttir discussed the situation in Ukraine and security challenges.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine, security challenges, and continued support for our country. I emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among partners, increasing pressure on Russia, and working together to achieve a just and lasting peace," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to Iceland for its stance and willingness to continue standing by Ukraine.

"I am convinced that this visit and our meetings will inject new momentum into Ukrainian-Icelandic relations," the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament said.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is on an official visit to Iceland.