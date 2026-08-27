Romanian president announces joint commission meeting with Ukraine to discuss minority-language education

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced a planned meeting of the Ukrainian-Romanian commission, at which issues related to education in Romanian in Ukraine and in Ukrainian in Romania will be discussed.

"Tomorrow we will have another meeting of our joint commission on the minorities of both countries, during which we will discuss important issues. The most important issue, of course, is education-education in the national languages of both countries. Speaking of our relations, I am very pleased that our countries are cooperating, and this meeting is further proof of that," Dan said at a joint press conference with the presidents of Moldova and Ukraine, Maia Sandu and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Chisinau on Thursday.

According to him, during the trilateral talks, the parties discussed energy, infrastructure, and security issues, as well as the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova.

"We discussed infrastructure projects and energy projects related to interconnectors. Through the SAFE program, Romania will continue to expand the highway toward the corridor and deeper into Moldova toward the northern border with Ukraine, which will help foster connectivity between our countries. We also discussed the threats facing our countries… And we discussed the European path to the EU for these two countries, which Romania fully supports," Dan said.

Moldova celebrates Independence Day on Thursday.