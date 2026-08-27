Ukraine to develop logistics, energy cooperation with Moldova, Romania, offers security partnership – Zelenskyy

During his visit to Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed issues of energy and infrastructure cooperation with Moldova and Romania.

"Today we discussed joint energy projects and the infrastructure that unites us and constitutes a significant part of our economic potential and national security… These are agreements between us and our governments. We particularly appreciate the willingness to cooperate so that the export routes of solidarity in our region operate at full capacity despite Russia's attempts to block our ports and our maritime trade," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the presidents of Moldova and Romania, Maia Sandu and Nicușor Dan, in Chișinău on Thursday.

He also added that "Ukraine is ready to support the development of the security capabilities of our neighbors – both Moldova and Romania." "The leaders are aware of the details of this, and we expect that our joint efforts will yield results," Zelenskyy said.

Moldova is celebrating Independence Day on Thursday.