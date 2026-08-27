Sobolev replaces Mudra as president's rep on committee selecting board members of state-owned banks

Former Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, who has served as deputy head of the President's Office since late July, has replaced Iryna Mudra on the selection committee responsible for identifying candidates for the positions of independent members of the supervisory board of the state-owned bank. Mudra was dismissed from her post as deputy head of the President's Office last week following the launch of the Forest Gump case by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

According to Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 837 of August 26, in addition to the president's representative on the commission, one of the representatives from the Ministry of Finance was also replaced: Vladimir Boholiy, deputy director of the Department of Financial Policy and head of the Division for Banking Services and Coordination with the National Bank, replaced Olena Fil.

The selection committee to identify candidates for the positions of independent members of the state bank's supervisory board was established in September 2019. It currently consists of five members: three representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers – two from the Ministry of Finance and one from the Ministry of Economy – as well as one representative each from the President and the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy.