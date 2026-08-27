Moldova strengthening air defense following incursion of Russian drones into its airspace – president

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the strengthening of the country's air defense following yet another violation of Moldova's airspace by Russian drones and called on partner countries to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense.

"The airspace of Moldova and Romania has been violated dozens of times, and on the eve of our holiday, Russian drones invaded our airspace with an obvious goal: to intimidate us. Now I want to say clearly in the presence of our friends: we will not be intimidated! We are investing in air defense so that we have the capabilities to protect our people and infrastructure," Sandu said at a joint press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Romania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nicușor Dan, in Chișinău on Thursday.

She also called on "all countries of the free world to help Ukraine and strengthen its air defense ahead of this winter."

Moldova is celebrating Independence Day on Thursday.