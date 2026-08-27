About 120 of 140 UAVs shot down or neutralised over past day – Air Force Command

Throughout the day on August 27 (from 07:00 to 19:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with approximately 140 strike UAVs (more than 100 of which were jet-powered). The enemy directed most of the drones toward the Ukrainian capital, the Air Force Command reported on Telegram on Thursday.

As of 19:00, there were more than 10 jet-powered attack drones in the airspace.

"According to preliminary data, out of 140 UAVs, air defense forces shot down or neutralized approximately 120 attack drones during the day," the command said in a statement.