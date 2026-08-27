Zelenskyy after meeting with Sandu: We working on opportunities in security, energy, infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, where he arrived at her invitation to participate in the country's Independence Day celebrations.

"An important meeting with Maia Sandu. We are working to ensure more joint opportunities in security, energy, and infrastructure. Right now, it is especially important to stand together and strengthen one another," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

"A few days ago, the President of Moldova was with us in Ukraine on our Independence Day. Today, Ukraine stands with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends must stand shoulder to shoulder," the Ukrainian president added.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Chișinău.