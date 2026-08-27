Occupiers advance on southern outskirts of Chasiv Yar, seizing 3.5 sq km – DeepState

Russian occupiers have expanded the area under their control near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, the OSINT project DeepState said on Thursday.

"The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar," DeepState said on the Telegram channel.

According to DeepState maps, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has established a foothold in residential neighborhoods in the settlements of Shevchenko, Yuzhny, and Zemlianky, which belong to the city and are located in its southern part. Previously, this territory was in the so-called "penetration zone" ("gray zone").

As a result, the area under occupation increased by 3.47 square kilometers, while the infiltration zone shrank by the same amount.

In addition, over the past day, the village of Shevchenko near the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region (Pokrovsk sector of the front) entered the "gray zone"; it expanded by 5.57 square kilometers. The infiltration zone also expanded by 2.45 square kilometers in Kramatorsk sector. The area under occupation there did not increase.

There were no changes along other sections of the front over the past 24 hours.

As previously reported, on August 25, the Defense Forces advanced between the village of Zapadne and the settlement of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, pushing back the occupiers and liberating 6.14 square kilometers outside populated areas.