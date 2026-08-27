Zelenskyy arrives in Chisinau to meet with Sandu and Dan - press secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, where he will meet with his Moldovan and Romanian counterparts, Maia Sandu and Nicușor Dan.

"The President arrived in Chisinau at the invitation of Maia Sandu for Moldova’s Independence Day," press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov told journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the head of the Ukrainian state will first hold a bilateral meeting with Sandu, after which Dan will join them. Joint statements by the leaders of the three countries for the media are expected afterward.