Justice Ministry reports detection of fake Electronic Register of Apostilles website

Specialists from the sectoral cyber incident response team of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine have detected a web resource that mimics the official Electronic Register of Apostilles and may be used to mislead citizens and collect personal data.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on Thursday, work is currently underway to block the fake resource.

"How to protect yourself: pay attention to the website address: official state resources of Ukraine use the .gov.ua domain; use only official web resources; do not enter personal or official data on pages whose authenticity is in doubt; do not follow dubious links," the message reads.

An apostille can be verified through the official Electronic Register of Apostilles at https://apostille.minjust.gov.ua.

As reported, a delegation from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine presented the updated functionality of the Electronic Register of Apostilles (e-APP), which officially launched in Ukraine on March 2, 2026, at the Permanent Bureau of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) in April. The project was implemented with the support of the European Union within the DT4UA project, implemented by the e-Governance Academy (eGA).

An apostille is a special stamp that certifies the validity of signatures, the status of individuals, seals, and is affixed to Ukrainian documents to be used abroad in all member states of the 1961 Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents.