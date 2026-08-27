Govt allocates nearly UAH 77 mln to prepare educational institutions for winter

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 76.9 million to ensure that state educational institutions and facilities can operate smoothly during the fall and winter, specifically, funds will be allocated for autonomous power supply, energy-efficient windows, roof repairs, and the renovation of dining facilities.

"The remaining funds from the education subsidy, which had accumulated in local budget accounts by the end of 2025 and were transferred to a special fund of the state budget for the Ministry of Education and Science, were used for these purposes," according to a statement from the Ministry of Education and Science.

It is noted that UAH 51.3 million were allocated to state-run specialized general secondary schools with scientific, sports, engineering, and military focuses under the Ministry of Education and Science.

An additional UAH 10.7 million was provided to institutions that offer methodological and analytical support to educational institutions, which will help them operate smoothly during the winter and support schools and teachers.

Additionally, UAH 8.1 million will be provided to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment and its regional branches to strengthen their energy resilience, ensuring that the external assessment system operates smoothly for students and applicants throughout Ukraine.

In addition, UAH 5.7 million has been allocated to extracurricular education – specifically, to the National Ecological and Naturalistic Center – to ensure appropriate conditions for children developing their skills outside the school curriculum in the event of potential power outages.

Among other things, UAH 900,000 has been allocated to the National Qualifications Agency to ensure the institution’s uninterrupted operation during the fall and winter, and another UAH 165,000 has been allocated to the Central Ukrainian Vocational School of Social Rehabilitation.