Russian attack destroys Roshen warehouse in Chubynske near Kyiv

A warehouse belonging to confectionery corporation Roshen in Chubynske (Kyiv region), which handled storage and further supply of finished confectionery products, was destroyed in a massive Russian attack on the morning of Aug 27, the company's press service has said.

"Most importantly, none of the employees were harmed: thanks to compliance with safety rules and a timely response to the air raid alert, all staff were in shelters," the statement said.

State Emergency Service units are working at the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack and assess damages are underway.

This is already the second attack on Roshen's warehouse facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion — a warehouse of finished products belonging to the company in Yahotyn was destroyed in February.

"The current attack has also resulted in significant material losses, including lost products, so temporary supply disruptions for certain goods are possible in the near future," the statement said.

The company is already working on redistributing stock and securing alternative warehouse capacity to minimize possible disruptions and their impact on partners and consumers as much as possible.