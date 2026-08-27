We expect remaining negotiation clusters to open by year-end – Koretsky to Kos

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed progress in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiation process with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"We discussed in detail the progress in the negotiation process on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We expect the remaining negotiation clusters to open by the end of the year," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the phone call.

According to him, the government, together with parliament, is working to speed up the review and adoption of the necessary legislation as part of Ukraine’s EU integration and Ukraine Facility commitments.

"We separately discussed financing issues. It is critically important for Ukraine to work out, right now, solutions that will provide the necessary resources to finance budget and defense spending for 2026-2027," he added.

For her part, Kos stressed that the EU will continue helping Ukraine meet its urgent financial, energy and defense needs while simultaneously advancing its EU membership process.

"We will keep helping Ukraine meet its immediate financing, energy and defence needs, while moving its EU membership process forward," she wrote on X.