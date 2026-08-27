The European Commission has not received a letter from four EU member states regarding the further use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, though work on the issue has continued regardless.

European Commission spokesman on budget and economic affairs Balazs Ujvari told reporters in Brussels on Thursday, commenting on related reports, that no such letter had reached the Commission so far, but stressed that the issue has never been taken off the agenda.

Ujvari said the matter has remained on the Commission’s agenda since the European Council meeting of Dec. 18, 2026, at which EU leaders called for continued work on the legal and technical aspects of a potential reparations loan for Ukraine based specifically on immobilized Russian assets held within the EU. He said that position has held ever since, the issue remains on the agenda, and the Commission stands ready to provide whatever assistance may be needed in this context.

As previously reported, the Financial Times, citing sources, said a number of European countries plan to push the EU to revisit the plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, amid concerns over a funding shortfall for Kyiv. Specifically, a coalition of several countries is expected to send the European Commission a letter calling for work on using Russian assets for Ukraine to resume. Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland are reportedly among the countries involved.