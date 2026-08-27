Russian strike destroys all equipment of Kherson power plant – Naftogaz CEO

Russian forces again attacked the Kherson combined heat and power plant (CHP) of Naftogaz Ukrainy Group overnight Thursday, causing critical damage, acting Naftogaz Ukrainy Board Chairman Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"The CHP suffered critical damage. As a result of the strike, all heat-generating and power-generating equipment at the plant was completely destroyed and put out of operation," Fedorenko said, according to a statement on the group’s Telegram channel.

According to the statement, the plant was struck by four guided aerial bombs at once.

"The Russians struck an exclusively civilian facility that provides heat to a significant portion of residential buildings in Kherson. This attack has no military purpose whatsoever. Its sole objective is to terrorize the civilian population and attempt to deprive tens of thousands of Kherson residents of a source of heat ahead of the heating season," Fedorenko said.

As reported, on August 26, Russia struck the Kherson CHP with guided aerial bombs. The city’s main source of heat suffered serious damage.