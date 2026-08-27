Budanov announces possible meeting of Ukrainian, Russian delegations in September

Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov has announced upcoming events within the framework of negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war for September of this year.

"I said that we will, God willing, revive it [the negotiation track – IF-U] a little bit. And so we saw the arrival of this respected person in a few days. There will be more events to come," Budanov said in a comment to Novyny.live on Thursday.

To a clarifying question of whether this meeting should be expected in September, he replied: "Probably in September."

When asked whether it concerned a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian negotiators, Budanov replied: "I hope for this, yes. Well, and American ones too. We cannot do without them."