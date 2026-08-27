Evacuation continues in Chernihiv region, nearly 180 people, including 61 children, moved out of danger zones - Interior Minister

Mandatory evacuation has been underway for almost two months from 19 settlements in Chernihiv region that come under constant shelling, with nearly 180 people, including 61 children, evacuated so far, and Interior Ministry evacuation teams continuing to work, Interior Minister Ihor Vyhivsky said.

He wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday about a working trip to Chernihiv region. "I started with the border communities - the ones the Russians attack not just with drones but with artillery and mortars too," the minister said.

According to Vyhivsky, more than 7,500 shelling incidents have been recorded in Chernihiv region since the start of the year, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure, and since the start of summer the occupiers have begun launching "BandeROL" munitions at the region.

The minister said he held an operational meeting with regional military administration head Viacheslav Chaus, hearing reports from the district military administration’s leadership and the heads of the region’s police and State Emergency Service.

"The main issue is people’s safety. Mandatory evacuation has been underway for almost two months in Chernihiv region from 19 settlements that are constantly under shelling. The occupiers are hunting private homes, civilian vehicles, and people simply walking down the street," the interior minister said.

In this context, he said: "We’ve already managed to move nearly 180 people, including 61 children, out of dangerous areas. Our evacuation teams continue to work - informing residents and ready to help at any moment."

Vyhivsky urged Chernihiv region residents to take the enemy’s danger and cunning seriously.

The minister also said he spoke with servicemen serving in this direction - border guards, National Guard members, and Armed Forces unit commanders.

"We understand the challenges at the border and are ready to respond accordingly. We discussed reinforcing Interior Ministry units and improving coordination among all components of Ukraine’s security and defense forces," the minister said.