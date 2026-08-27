Surkis denies rumors of damage to Lobanovsky Stadium during Kyiv attack

President of Dynamo Kyiv Football Club Ihor Surkis has denied information about damage to Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium as a result of a Russian attack on the morning of August 27.

"No, Dynamo Stadium was not damaged, it hit nearby," Surkis said in a comment to the Champion publication.

Later, fresh video recordings from the territory of the sports complex appeared online, fully confirming the absence of damage.

As reported, Kyiv City Military Administration reported damage to a sports complex, but a specific structure was not named. At the same time, a video spread on social networks and media showing smoke in the area of Dynamo Stadium.