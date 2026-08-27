55 Ukrainian citizens reported missing following flood and landslide in Nepal – Foreign Ministry

More than 1,000 people are considered missing as a result of a flood and landslide in Nepal, including 55 Ukrainian citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported to journalists.

"According to reports from local authorities, a total of over 1,100 people are considered missing as a result of large-scale sudden flash floods and landslides, including over 400 local residents and over 700 tourists from nearly thirty countries. Among them are 55 citizens of Ukraine. These are two tour groups of 47 and seven Ukrainians, as well as one female citizen of Ukraine as part of a foreign tour group," the agency reported.

According to reports from local authorities, at least 165 people died in the disaster zone. The MFA noted that as of now, there is no information regarding the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the dead or injured.

It is emphasized that search and rescue operations are ongoing. Access to many disaster areas is complicated due to weather conditions. Local competent authorities warn of the possibility of repeated floods and landslides.

The Embassies of Ukraine in India and China have posted safety recommendations on their official platforms.

"Ukrainian diplomats are in constant contact with competent authorities and services conducting search operations, relatives of the missing, as well as foreign diplomats in their countries of residence to coordinate international efforts to locate tour groups. Search teams and official authorities of the countries of residence have received full information from Ukrainian diplomatic missions regarding all Ukrainians with whom contact cannot be established. Searches continue," according to the commentary.

A group of employees from the Embassy of Ukraine in India has also traveled directly to the disaster zone. The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal is involved as well.

"The MFA, the Department of Consular Service, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and China continue to monitor the situation and keep the case regarding the disappearance of 55 Ukrainian citizens under special control," the ministry emphasized.

As reported, earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that in Nepal, after the natural disaster, 53 Ukrainian citizens were considered missing, including 46 tourists with whom contact was lost in the morning. In particular, eight reports were received on the MFA hotline from relatives regarding loss of contact with persons from the mentioned list.