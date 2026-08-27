Defense Forces neutralize 233 enemy air targets including missiles – Air Force

On the night of August 27, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with two Onyx anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as 258 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, S8000 "Banderol" types, and "Parodiya" dummy drones, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed an Onyx anti-ship missile, 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 3 S8000 ‘Banderol’, as well as 222 Russian UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types and drones of other types in the south, north, east, and center of the country. Hits by Russian air attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, and falling downed targets (debris) at 11 locations. In addition, part of Russian weapons failed to reach their targets; information regarding them is being clarified," according to a statement on their Telegram channel.

It is noted that the main directions of the strike were Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Zaporizhia regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs remaining in the airspace.